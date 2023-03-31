United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $191.28. 189,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,150. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.