United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $191.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.86.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

