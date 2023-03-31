United Parcel Service (UPS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS):

3/27/2023 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $203.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/21/2023 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $219.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $214.00.

3/10/2023 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $206.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $196.00 to $199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $187.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $196.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $180.00.

1/31/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $181.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,845. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

