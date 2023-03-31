United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.64. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,053.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,658 shares of company stock worth $71,775. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.