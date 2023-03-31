Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.