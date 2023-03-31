V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $30.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in V.F. by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in V.F. by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE VFC opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

