V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $30.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in V.F. by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in V.F. by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

