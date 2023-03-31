VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.42). 277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.30).

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £399.34 million, a P/E ratio of 404.49 and a beta of 1.60.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2,359.55%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

