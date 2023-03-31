Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $137.02 on Monday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $93.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 23.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

