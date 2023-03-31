Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $37,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $152.82. 56,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,556. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

