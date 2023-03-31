Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,592,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,980,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,031.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 148,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.