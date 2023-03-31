Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

