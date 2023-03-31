Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VEU opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

