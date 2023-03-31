Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $246.09 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.68 and a 200-day moving average of $226.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

