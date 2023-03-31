Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.48. The company had a trading volume of 209,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.85. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

