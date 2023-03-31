Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 5.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $237.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,689. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.