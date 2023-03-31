Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,829. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

