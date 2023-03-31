Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

