Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

