Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

VV opened at $184.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

