Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

