Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. 888,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,088. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

