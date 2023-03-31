Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 18,825 shares.The stock last traded at $118.97 and had previously closed at $118.06.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $803.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.