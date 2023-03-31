Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 18,825 shares.The stock last traded at $118.97 and had previously closed at $118.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 321.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

