Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 398,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 402,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,692. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

