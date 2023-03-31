Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

