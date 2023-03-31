Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,061. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average of $161.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

