Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $370.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.80. The company has a market cap of $276.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.