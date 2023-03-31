Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

