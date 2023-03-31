Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,943. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.26.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

