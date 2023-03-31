Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.54. 737,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.26. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

