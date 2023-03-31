VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $346.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.68 and a 200-day moving average of $273.43. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $357.45.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

