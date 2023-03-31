VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
VAT Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $346.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.68 and a 200-day moving average of $273.43. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $357.45.
About VAT Group
