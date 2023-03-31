Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.04 EPS.
Ventas Price Performance
VTR traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,275. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ventas Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
