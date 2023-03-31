Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.04 EPS.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,275. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

