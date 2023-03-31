Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) PT Lowered to $2.20 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $3.25 to $2.20 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Venus Concept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VERO opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 196.23%. The company had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

