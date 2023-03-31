Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $15.32

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $15.79. Vipshop shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 941,673 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

