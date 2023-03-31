Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $248.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $179.85 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $249.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.59.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

