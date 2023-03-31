VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VIZIO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

