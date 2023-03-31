VRES Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $802.98 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. VRES has a total market capitalization of $83.82 million and $802.98 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VRES has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00202040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,090.88 or 0.99991092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03685424 USD and is down -17.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,085.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.