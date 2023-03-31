Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

NYSE WMT opened at $147.96 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

