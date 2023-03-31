Wanchain Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $54.76 million and approximately $872,150.94 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,338,788 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.