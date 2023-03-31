Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

WSBF stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

