Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Identiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Identiv by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Identiv by 158.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Identiv by 49.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Identiv by 17.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.07. 992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,631. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

