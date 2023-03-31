Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,392,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after acquiring an additional 734,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,645. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

