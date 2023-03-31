Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,061,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

