Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 49,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $700.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

See Also

