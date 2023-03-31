Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 38,197 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.66. The stock had a trading volume of 151,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day moving average is $224.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

