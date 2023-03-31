Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,178 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 122,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 221,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 2,806,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 311,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 132,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,088. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $849.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

