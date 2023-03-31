Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $20.04

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $21.50. Weibo shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 921,016 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.
Weibo Stock Up 3.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
