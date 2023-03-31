Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $20.04

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $21.50. Weibo shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 921,016 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Weibo Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

