West Wealth Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. 986,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,774. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

