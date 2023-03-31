West Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726,047. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

