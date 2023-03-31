West Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 616,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

USXF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,388. The company has a market capitalization of $649.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

