West Wealth Group LLC Sells 15,385 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

West Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after acquiring an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038,029 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 46,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.71. 120,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,349. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

